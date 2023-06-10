South Africa

Alleged underworld boss Jerome Booysen’s son wounded in shooting

Two others, including a boy, 9, were also injured

10 June 2023 - 18:15
Jerome 'Donkie’ Booysen's son, Nino, was wounded in a shooting in Cape Town on Friday.
Jerome 'Donkie’ Booysen's son, Nino, was wounded in a shooting in Cape Town on Friday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen’s son was wounded in a shooting on Friday afternoon.

Nino Booysen was reportedly shot at the corners of Radnor and Robert Sobukwe roads in Parow Industrial area at about 3.10pm.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk confirmed the incident. He said “Ravensmead police registered a triple attempted murder case following a shooting incident yesterday afternoon”.

DA’s Malusi Booi ‘targeted over leadership ambitions’

Sympathisers of Cape Town mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, have questioned why he has been suspended while not charged ...
News
2 months ago

“Three persons, a nine-year-old boy and two males aged 46 and 53 were injured during this incident. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive is suspected to be gang related.

“Detectives attached to the anti-gang unit have been assigned to probe the matter.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Cops probe links between DA’s Malusi Booi and gang bosses

Police are pursuing links between axed DA Cape Town mayoral committee member Malusi Booi and the city’s alleged underworld bosses whose companies ...
News
2 months ago

'Crime boss' Mark Lifman handed another legal defeat

Suspected crime boss Mark Lifman has suffered another legal defeat in his bid to work abroad while awaiting trial.
News
1 year ago

Modack, Lifman: Season of justice for Cape Town's 'underworld kingpins'

Zulpha Kotzee braved a chilly Cape Town morning to protest outside the court where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack applied for bail on Wednesday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  3. Couple can't visit ill mother in UK because of residency wrangle in SA News
  4. Three-month ban for Uber, Bolt inside Soweto malls South Africa
  5. DA leader John Steenhuisen blasts local airline after arriving late and being ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...