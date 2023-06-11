'We made history': Emotional Man City players hail treble success

Striker Erling Haaland has already set his sights on more success next season, warning rivals that a treble has not satisfied his appetite for trophies after spearheading City's attack with 52 goals this season.

“In my wildest dreams I would never think of this,” Haaland said. “After a couple of days when this settles a bit and this feeling of winning this trophy, I will want to do it again for sure.

“We have to defend what we have achieved this season. That's how it works. In a month everything is forgotten and we have to start again.”

City got the job done without chief playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who was consoled by Haaland and his team mates when he was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

“It's what I've been fighting for many, many years,” De Bruyne said. “It's incredible we've been able to achieve that with City.

“It's the first one in the history of the club. We'll always be associated with the club in that way. It's really special.”