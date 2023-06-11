Soccer

'We made history': Emotional Man City players hail treble success

11 June 2023 - 13:23 By Reuters
Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with his teammates after winning the Uefa Champions League final against Inter Milan at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10 2023.
Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan celebrates with his teammates after winning the Uefa Champions League final against Inter Milan at Atatuerk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10 2023.
Image: Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City must be considered one of football's heavyweight clubs after winning the Uefa Champions League to complete a rare treble, captain Ilkay Gundogan said, while a teary-eyed Jack Grealish hailed manager Pep Guardiola as a “genius”.

Players were in tears after Rodri's emphatic second-half goal against Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul secured a 1-0 victory and City's first Champions League title on Saturday, having wrapped up the Premier League and FA Cup last month.

“Unbelievable. Difficult to put anything in words. Today, we made history,” Gundogan told BT Sport. “This team deserves the highest recognition and winning the Champions League elevates us to the very top of the game.

“We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there, but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way.”

Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for a British record £100m in 2021, has been one of City's standout performers this season and was overcome with emotion at the final whistle.

“This is what you work your whole life for. I'm just so happy,” Grealish said. “I was awful today but I don't care.

“I've just said to [Guardiola], 'I want to thank you because you've made this happen for me. You put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money.'

“Even last year when I was playing crap he stayed there with me and this year he's given me that platform. He's just a genius.”

Striker Erling Haaland has already set his sights on more success next season, warning rivals that a treble has not satisfied his appetite for trophies after spearheading City's attack with 52 goals this season.

“In my wildest dreams I would never think of this,” Haaland said. “After a couple of days when this settles a bit and this feeling of winning this trophy, I will want to do it again for sure.

“We have to defend what we have achieved this season. That's how it works. In a month everything is forgotten and we have to start again.”

City got the job done without chief playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who was consoled by Haaland and his team mates when he was forced off with a hamstring injury in the first half.

“It's what I've been fighting for many, many years,” De Bruyne said. “It's incredible we've been able to achieve that with City.

“It's the first one in the history of the club. We'll always be associated with the club in that way. It's really special.”

MORE:

Man City hang tough to beat Inter and complete the treble

Manchester City ended a sensational season by beating Inter Milan 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time and complete the treble on a ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Orlando Pirates winning cup double is not good enough, says Benni McCarthy

“I think they’ve had a great season but by their standards that’s not good enough. They’re supposed to be pushing Sundowns all the way to the wire. ...
Sport
2 days ago

PODCAST | 'I gave a knockout session': how Benni McCarthy got the job at Man United

Benni McCarthy has described his dream life as Manchester United’s forwards coach, and how he impressed manager Erik ten Hag into giving him the job.
Sport
3 days ago

Man City v Inter Milan: Three key battles in the Champions League final

Manchester City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday. Here are three key tactical battles to watch out for:
Sport
1 day ago

Foster's Burnley boss Kompany gets web blowback for June 5 preseason start

Posts on social media have questioned the decision of Vincent Kompany, the manager of Lyle Foster’s club Burnley, to go back to preseason training ...
Sport
4 days ago

Now let's make it a treble, Guardiola urges Manchester City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola urged his players to seize the opportunity of a lifetime after they beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 in ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker dies Soccer
  2. Gallants’ relegation sees Free State government court other clubs to help ... Soccer
  3. Double for Dijana as he decks David's Down time at Comrades Marathon Sport
  4. PODCAST | ‘Teenage, Ace, these guys wanted to win’: Chiefs legend ‘Scara’ ... Soccer
  5. Broos names final Bafana squad to face Morocco Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant