Newsmaker
State failings have caused construction industry 'bloodbath': Mfebe
South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors CEO Webster Mfebe says government has failed at every level to create an environment for growth
16 April 2023 - 00:01 By CHRIS BARRON
Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors, says the “bloodbath” in the construction industry contradicts President Cyril Ramaphosa's claims and February state of the nation address (Sona) that the government's infrastructure rollout programme is well on track...
Newsmaker
State failings have caused construction industry 'bloodbath': Mfebe
South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors CEO Webster Mfebe says government has failed at every level to create an environment for growth
Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors, says the “bloodbath” in the construction industry contradicts President Cyril Ramaphosa's claims and February state of the nation address (Sona) that the government's infrastructure rollout programme is well on track...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos