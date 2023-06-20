South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Magudumana and 7 others appear in Bloemfontein magistrate's court

20 June 2023 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of eNCA

Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven other accused appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

The charges faced range from assisting a convicted criminal to escape from custody, to tampering with a corpse, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, in what is believed to have been an aided escape.

Among the accused are former employees of G4S who are alleged to have assisted in the escape plot that involved a staged suicide.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him killing himself

Brig Jackson Mkhaulesi was found dead in his car in Bloemfontein, Free State, with a gunshot wound earlier this month.
News
1 hour ago

Ninth suspect in Thabo Bester escape case appears in court

The ninth suspect arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Ninth suspect appears before court in Thabo Bester escape saga

A 31-year-old Zimbabwean national is expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection with aiding rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape from ...
News
6 days ago

I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was 'swindled' by Thabo Bester

Celebrity doctor Dr Mmereka "Pashy" Ntshani alleges she was swindled out of millions by Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana to work with US media ...
News
1 week ago

Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case

Police have made another arrest in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dam sluice gate fully opened for first time in 30 years as cold fronts barrel ... South Africa
  2. 'This war must end': Ramaphosa delivers 'clear message' to Putin in Kremlin ... Politics
  3. IN PICS | Here come the bride and groom — thanks to public's generosity News
  4. 'Other girls may be at risk': Woman exposes teacher for allegedly having sex ... News
  5. MAP | The Joburg areas that will be affected by 58-hour water shutdown next week South Africa

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin