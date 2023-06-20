Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven other accused appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
The charges faced range from assisting a convicted criminal to escape from custody, to tampering with a corpse, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, in what is believed to have been an aided escape.
Among the accused are former employees of G4S who are alleged to have assisted in the escape plot that involved a staged suicide.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Thabo Bester, Dr Magudumana and 7 others appear in Bloemfontein magistrate's court
Courtesy of eNCA
Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and seven other accused appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
The charges faced range from assisting a convicted criminal to escape from custody, to tampering with a corpse, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year, in what is believed to have been an aided escape.
Among the accused are former employees of G4S who are alleged to have assisted in the escape plot that involved a staged suicide.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him killing himself
Ninth suspect in Thabo Bester escape case appears in court
WATCH | Ninth suspect appears before court in Thabo Bester escape saga
I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was 'swindled' by Thabo Bester
Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos