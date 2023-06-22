South Africa

Gauteng health department to source food for hospitals from multiple suppliers after shortages

22 June 2023 - 16:51
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital experienced food shortages in May. File photo.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

The Gauteng health department is instituting a multi-vendor approach to the procurement of food for healthcare institutions after reported shortages, it said on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the previous practice of contracting a single supplier for a broad range of items, such as dairy products, red meat, fish, bread and vegetables had been reviewed as it had proven to be the main contributing factor in inconsistent food supply.

In May, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto experienced a food shortage due to poor contract management and not enough cold-storage capacity.

“The process to appoint multiple suppliers is in its final stages to ensure patient care is not compromised by service providers who lack the capacity to meet the needs of facilities,” said Modiba.

“[The department] wishes to reassure families of patients and the public that in instances where a specific food item was unavailable, other arrangements were made to ensure sustained diet for patients. For example, items such as dumplings, mash potatoes and bread would be served in place of rice, pap and meal, while [to replace] chicken, pilchards, macaroni and cheese, and beans would be used.”

He added that some hospitals faced supplier payment issues. “However, the main issue remains the limited capacities of contracted service providers, who are unable to keep up with the demands of the facilities in terms of orders made.”

TimesLIVE

