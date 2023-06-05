South Africa

Johannesburg hospital battles low water pressure

05 June 2023 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
Helen Joseph Hospital is experiencing a water shortage affecting services in some areas of the facility. File image
Helen Joseph Hospital is experiencing a water shortage affecting services in some areas of the facility. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) experienced low water pressure during the weekend, affecting the emergency department, intensive care unit and some wards.

Management of the facility in Auckland Park said on Sunday: "When there is low water pressure this affects the delivery of water to upper floors of the hospital building which impacts on services. The HJH management is closely monitoring the situation and has put in place measures to divert priority 1 (emergency and critical) and priority 2 (urgent but stable) patients to other facilities when necessary."

Johannesburg Water had dispatched tankers to the hospital.

"However, it is not sufficient to maintain the much-needed water pressure in the system," management said.

Technicians from Johannesburg Water and the Gauteng department of infrastructure development are investigating the cause of the problem.

The hospital has battled water outages and supply constraints for at least two years, with the city's ageing infrastructure cited as a contributing factor.

On Friday Johannesburg Water said it was engaging Rand Water to ascertain why residents in Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West were experiencing low water supply.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Power outage affects water supply to some Joburg residents

Johannesburg Water has apologised for water disruptions after power outages affected Rand Water operations at the Zuikerbosch purification plant and ...
News
19 hours ago

Low water supply hits Melville area

Johannesburg Water says it is engaging Rand Water to ascertain why residents of Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West are experiencing low water ...
News
2 days ago

Shortage of clean linen results in surgery backlog in Gauteng hospitals

Some Gauteng hospitals have had to cancel surgical operations due to a lack of clean linen, health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko revealed on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

Ageing infrastructure, vandalism: Inside Johannesburg Water Commando system

Prolonged load-shedding, ageing infrastructure and vandalism are some of the factors adding pressure to Johannesburg Water’s Commando system, ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police South Africa
  3. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  4. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  5. WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution' South Africa

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'