No stopping Durban's Jina the turtle after she escapes becoming tiger shark's lunch

Image: Don Hunter
After spending 11 months recuperating from a shark attack at a specialised Durban “hospital”, a loggerhead sea turtle travelled from Cape Vidal on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, where she was released after her recovery, back to where she was saved.
The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) said Jina was released at Cape Vidal in December last year after spending months at Ushaka Marine World's sea turtle hospital in Durban.
“She had a partial amputation of both her front flippers after narrowly escaping becoming a tiger shark's lunch near Umkomaas,” Saambr said.
After her long recovery, she was taken to Cape Vidal where she was released.
Image: Saambr
