South Africa

Durban mall eateries fined for cockroaches and other contraventions

25 June 2023 - 13:37
Health inspectors slapped two food outlets at Pavilion mall in Durban with fines
Image: via Facebook

Cockroaches, unhygienic conditions, no fire permit or business licence.

These are some of the contraventions a team of eThekwini municipality health inspectors found at food outlets at the Pavilion mall in Westville.

The team, also comprising officers from the business licence department, fire department and metro police, slapped two outlets, one specialising in Thai and the other in Indian food, with fines for their noncompliance.

The municipality said in a statement on its Facebook page it is cracking the whip on food businesses “to ensure compliance with safety and food standards”.

The one business was fined R5,000 for contraventions including “having cockroaches and dirty conditions among others”.

Cockroaches were found at one food outlet
Image: via Facebook

The other outlet was slapped with a R4,000 fine for “operating without a business licence and not having a fire permit or hot water”. 

“We aim to continue with this campaign to discover more businesses that are non-compliant. All food outlets must comply with health standards to save people's lives. This campaign also checks if businesses operating have a licence to operate legally,” the municipality said.

The municipality's Facebook followers heaped praise on the team and called for other eating spots to be probed in and around Durban, including the popular Florida Road.

One Facebook user said: “Disgusting. Glad I haven't and will never eat there.”

Another said: “This is a wonderful initiative ... what about Verulam ... some of those food outlets, I won't even let my dog eat from there.”

TimesLIVE

