Two suspects have been arrested after a shootout with police for their botched robbery of South African National Parks (SANParks) workers in the Free State.
The Phuthaditjhaba tactical response ream, Welkom public order police and Phuthaditjhaba K9 unit successfully rescued one worker, a 30-year-old woman, from the suspects who kept her hostage while her colleague was sent to get cash.
Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the Golden Gate park employees were inspecting cut fences along the R714 near the Basotho Cultural Village.
"The two were approached by two men wearing balaclavas. One pointed t a firearm at them and demanded their cellphones and cash. They didn't have cash. The male employee was instructed by the suspects to withdraw cash while they kept his colleague hostage until he returned. They waited for him in a nearby bushy area."
The employee contacted police, who mobilised a team to approach the suspects on foot and in vehicles.
"One suspect started firing shots at the police, who returned fire."
Mophiring said one suspect was shot in the leg. They were both arrested.
A firearm with a filed-off serial number and a knife were seized.
The unharmed female SANParks employee was rescued and both cellphones were recovered.
The suspects are expected to appear before the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of kidnapping, robbery and extortion.
The circumstances of the police shooting has been referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
Would-be robbers nabbed for attack on SANParks workers
Image: Claire Keeton
