South Africa

WATCH | Robbers hit another Durban jewellery store

27 June 2023 - 16:47
The scene of the robbery at a jewellery store in Chatsworth Centre on Tuesday.
Image: via Facebook

Another jewellery store in Durban has been hit by armed robbers.

This time it was a store in the Chatsworth Centre, south of the city.

Footage widely circulated on social media platforms shows four men leaving the store.

They are seen kicking the shop front window before a fifth person exits the store with what appears to be jewellery which he empties into a refuse bag.

The men then make a quick retreat.

TimesLIVE has reached out to police and is awaiting comment.

In a notice to tenants, centre management confirmed the robbery and said nobody was injured.

“No staff or shoppers were injured and we confirm there was no shoot-out at Chatsworth Centre.

“The situation is under control and business can resume as normal.”

Last month police launched a manhunt for at least 10 armed men who robbed a jewellery store at The Pavilion shopping mall in Durban.

The men stormed the store at the Westville-based mall and made off with items worth an undisclosed value. 

TimesLIVE

