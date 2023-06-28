South Africa

Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang summarily dismissed

28 June 2023 - 15:36
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The Nelson Mandela Foundation has dismissed its CEO Sello Hatang after received certain allegations around his personal conduct in the workplace. File photo.
Image: Felix Dlangamandla

The Nelson Mandela Foundation on Wednesday said it had decided that its outgoing CEO Sello Hatang should be summarily dismissed. 

In May, the foundation placed Hatang on special leave and launched an investigation into “serious allegations” against him after receiving complaints from some staff members in relation to his past conduct.

“The complaints, which centred on Mr Hatang’s personal conduct at the workplace, were received shortly after Mr Hatang announced on May 2 2003 that he was resigning as CEO,” foundation chairperson Prof Njabulo Ndebele said on Wednesday. 

Hatang was to begin serving his three-month notice period when he was placed on special leave.

“As Mr Hatang was still serving his notice, he was placed on special leave while the complaints were independently investigated,” Ndebele said. 

Nelson Mandela Foundation confirms Sello Hatang's suspension amid probe

The Nelson Mandela foundation has confirmed the suspension of outgoing CEO Sello Hatang amid a probe into his conduct.
News
1 month ago

He said the investigation took careful consideration of the rights of the complainants and Hatang. 

“After considering the outcomes of the independent investigation and ensuring that the process had been conducted fairly and without prejudice, the board concluded that Mr Hatang’s conduct had been unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position — and that he should be summarily dismissed,” Ndebele said. 

Ndebele said the focus now was on ensuring continuity in the foundation’s activities, particularly in the approach to Mandela’s birthday commemorations on July 18. 

“The process of appointing a new CEO will begin soon. Alongside this, the trustees are working closely with the interim management of the foundation to ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale after this extremely difficult episode.” 

TimesLIVE

