South Africa

One killed, 18 injured in vehicle pile-up on N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale

01 July 2023 - 09:09 By TimesLIVE
Two trucks and a minibus taxi collided on the N3 near Hammarsdale, resulting in one death and closure of the national route.
Image: ALS Paramedics Medical Services

A woman has been killed and 18 other people injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the N3 Durban bound between Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale.

The crash, which resulted in the highway being closed, happened at 5.30am on Saturday.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find total carnage as two trucks and a fully laden taxi had collided, closing the national route,” said ALS Paramedics Medical Services 

“One person, a female believed to be in her forties, sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for her. Eighteen people were stabilised on the scene, with injuries ranging from moderate to serious, and transported to various hospitals.

“The national route was closed for about one-and-a-half hours while emergency personnel worked to clear the scene,” the emergency service said, adding that the cause of the accident was unknown, but that SAPS and RTI were on the scene to investigate.

