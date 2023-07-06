South Africa

Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms

06 July 2023 - 12:12
The Council for Geoscience confirmed a 2.2-magnitude earthquake in Johannesburg south on Wednesday night.
Image: iStock

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) has confirmed a minor earthquake on Wednesday night in the south of Johannesburg.

Posts emerged just before 11pm on social media, claiming there had been “multiple reports of a tremor in parts of Gauteng”.

Residents confirmed they had felt the tremor as well, with one saying he felt it in Soweto.

The council's Mahlatse Mononela explained the event. 

“The Council for Geoscience can confirm an earthquake occurred on Wednesday late evening at about 10.44pm. The earthquake registered a local magnitude of about 2.2 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN),” Mononela said.

“The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, near Harmony Doornkop gold mine.”

