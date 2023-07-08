“The suspected drugs wrapped in visible plastic were concealed as spare parts in a brown container. The suspected drugs with an estimated street value of R1.5m were taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.
Hawks seize R1.5m in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport
Image: ACSA
The Hawks in Gauteng this week confiscated drugs worth about R1.5m at OR Tambo International Airport after a courier company tipped the police off about a suspicious parcel from Germany.
Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng Col Philani Nkwalase said the discovery was made after its serious organised crime investigation team from Germiston was alerted about the suspicious parcel on Wednesday “by a courier company which found 11 bags suspected to be drugs weighing 25kg each.
Head of the Hawks in Gauteng Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa applauded the vigilance of the courier company and collaboration with the authorities.
“The drug seizure alone cripples the operations of the drug syndicate,” said Kadwa.
