South Africa

One dead, 300 homeless after shack fire on KZN south coast

08 July 2023 - 16:33 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a deadly shack fire near Margate on Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a deadly shack fire near Margate on Saturday morning.
Image: Supplied

Mandisi Qokayi could never have survived the raging inferno which destroyed 112 dwellings and left 300 homeless in KwaMasinenge informal settlement on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in the early hours of Saturday.

The 32-year-old's cousin Amanda Mzize recounted the horror of seeing his charred remains after residents tried in vain to save his life.

Mandisi Qokayi was killed in the blaze.
Mandisi Qokayi was killed in the blaze.
Image: Supplied

“The problem was the extent of the fire and the gas cylinder which blew up at his shack. Another challenge also came with my cousin failing to find the keys to open up his shack,” said Mzize.

Qokayi, who had lived at the settlement since 2006, worked as a mechanic for an engineering firm in Margate.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who extended her condolences to those affected, said the cause of the fire was unclear.

“Dedicated disaster response teams worked tirelessly at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to undamaged homes, while simultaneously assisting the affected individuals.

“Government officials have taken charge of providing essential humanitarian aid to all the fire victims, including hot meals and much-needed relief supplies.

“Efforts are under way to provide aid and disaster relief kits to all families affected by the fire. These households have been evacuated and relocated to safe places to ensure their wellbeing and safety.

“Provincial departments are mobilising their resources to ensure a co-ordinated response and working around the clock to assist affected communities. Priority has also been given to those who have lost important documents, such as identification documents, birth certificates and Sassa cards,” she said.

Sithole-Moloi appealed to communities to take necessary precautions, such as ensuring that heaters and stoves are turned off before sleeping, particularly during winter, to prevent hazardous incidents.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

This area is not policeable: Cops explain delayed response to Boksburg gas leak

Gauteng police have blamed inaccessibility to parts of Angelo informal settlement for their delayed response to Thursday's gas leak that killed 17 ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Illegal mining must be addressed and regulated before there are more deaths

Illegal mining is a growing and dangerous industry that can no longer just be left to its own devices
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'Dysfunctional' hydrants hindered fire fighters in Durban shack disaster: IFP

An IFP member of the provincial human settlement portfolio committee claims dysfunctional fire hydrants hampered firefighters from dousing a raging ...
News
2 months ago

Hundreds left homeless after fire at informal settlement in KZN

Hundreds of people were left destitute after their homes were burnt to ashes at Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Saturday ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. 'Killer' of Wentworth Secondary School matriculant makes second appearance in ... South Africa
  2. One dead, 300 homeless after shack fire on KZN south coast South Africa
  3. Twenty-two killed in air strike on Sudan's Omdurman: health ministry Africa
  4. Weather service warns of disruptive snow in Eastern Cape, urges caution in ... South Africa
  5. 'Alarming' rise in rape and abduction in Sudan war: aid agencies Africa

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy