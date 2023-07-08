“The problem was the extent of the fire and the gas cylinder which blew up at his shack. Another challenge also came with my cousin failing to find the keys to open up his shack,” said Mzize.
One dead, 300 homeless after shack fire on KZN south coast
Image: Supplied
Mandisi Qokayi could never have survived the raging inferno which destroyed 112 dwellings and left 300 homeless in KwaMasinenge informal settlement on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast in the early hours of Saturday.
The 32-year-old's cousin Amanda Mzize recounted the horror of seeing his charred remains after residents tried in vain to save his life.
Image: Supplied
“The problem was the extent of the fire and the gas cylinder which blew up at his shack. Another challenge also came with my cousin failing to find the keys to open up his shack,” said Mzize.
Qokayi, who had lived at the settlement since 2006, worked as a mechanic for an engineering firm in Margate.
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who extended her condolences to those affected, said the cause of the fire was unclear.
“Dedicated disaster response teams worked tirelessly at the scene to prevent the fire from spreading to undamaged homes, while simultaneously assisting the affected individuals.
“Government officials have taken charge of providing essential humanitarian aid to all the fire victims, including hot meals and much-needed relief supplies.
“Efforts are under way to provide aid and disaster relief kits to all families affected by the fire. These households have been evacuated and relocated to safe places to ensure their wellbeing and safety.
“Provincial departments are mobilising their resources to ensure a co-ordinated response and working around the clock to assist affected communities. Priority has also been given to those who have lost important documents, such as identification documents, birth certificates and Sassa cards,” she said.
Sithole-Moloi appealed to communities to take necessary precautions, such as ensuring that heaters and stoves are turned off before sleeping, particularly during winter, to prevent hazardous incidents.
