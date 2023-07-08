South Africa

Two critical after being ejected from overturned vehicle in Johannesburg

08 July 2023 - 11:36
The accident happed at about 11.20 on Friday night.
The accident happed at about 11.20 on Friday night.
Image: Supplied

Two men are in a critical condition after being ejected from a car which overturned in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Emer-G-Med said the accident happened in Witkoppen Road, Northriding, at about 11.20pm.

“Advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to stabilise them before they were rushed to nearby hospitals for further medical care,” said Emer-G-Med.

In a separate incident, the private ambulance service attended to a car crash in Van Der Bijl Avenue at about 815pm on Friday. 

“Reports from the scene were that a light motor vehicle overturned several times, crashing into three other vehicles. A man in his thirties suffered serious injuries and advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for further care," said Emer-G-Med.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

South Africans the world's worst drivers? — Here's where SA's ranked

South Africa topped the list of worst drivers in the world causing fatal crashes compared with 19 other countries, according to an Australian ...
News
2 days ago

Baby and toddler among 15 fatalities in 'freak' Eastern Cape crash

All 15 occupants of a minibus taxi died in what could be described as a freak accident involving a truck and a fully loaded taxi on the N9 in ...
News
5 days ago

One killed, 18 injured in vehicle pile-up on N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale

A woman has been killed and 18 other people injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the N3 Durban bound between Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Former police constable convicted of extorting man accused of theft South Africa
  2. Zelensky marks 500th day of war on Snake Island World
  3. Hawks seize R1.5m in drugs at OR Tambo International Airport South Africa
  4. No daytime load-shedding on Saturday and Sunday: Eskom South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe police block opposition campaign launch Africa

Latest Videos

Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS
Cosatu JHB members protest against job losses & poor economy