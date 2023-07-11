South Africa

Durban man burns to death in house fire

11 July 2023 - 13:13
A Phoenix man died after he became trapped in a home at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

An investigation is being conducted into the death of a Phoenix man who died in a house fire.

A spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Protection said the incident occurred at the weekend.

“A man was trapped in the home that was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately attempts to save the victim were in vain,” said the spokesperson.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage pending police investigation.”

TimesLIVE

