An investigation is being conducted into the death of a Phoenix man who died in a house fire.
A spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Protection said the incident occurred at the weekend.
“A man was trapped in the home that was engulfed in flames. Unfortunately attempts to save the victim were in vain,” said the spokesperson.
Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.
“The cause of the fire is unconfirmed at this stage pending police investigation.”
Durban man burns to death in house fire
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
