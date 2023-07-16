South Africa

Load-shedding now at stages 2 and 4

16 July 2023 - 08:41 By TimesLIVE
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Eskom has managed to reduce the frequency and duration of enforced power outages from Sunday morning to between stages 2 and 4, after up to stage 6 load-shedding in the past week.

“The pumped storage dam levels have been adequately replenished for the week ahead,” the electricity utility said.

“Diesel levels at open-cycle gas turbine power stations have improved, but remain low.”

Stage 2 load-shedding will be in force between 8am until 4pm on Sunday, followed by stage 4 until 5am on Monday. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

As stage 6 bites, Eskom sees light on horizon

Power utility confident that the worst is over as temperatures start warming up slightly.
News
12 hours ago

Down in the dumps as Namaqualand diamond mine goes on sale

A famous Namaqualand mine with about R3bn of diamonds in the ground is for sale to the highest bidder
News
12 hours ago

Medupi general manager Zweli Witbooi ‘thrives on challenges’

If all goes according to plan, Zweli Witbooi, the general manager of Eskom’s Medupi power station, will have its Unit 4 generator back in service by ...
News
12 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kieswetter demands ‘bias for action’ as syndicates target BRICS ties News
  2. 7.2 quake hits Alaska Peninsula, tsunami warning issued for nearby region World
  3. Two more suspects arrested over truck arson, bringing total to 5 South Africa
  4. Load-shedding now at stages 2 and 4 South Africa
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on the disappointment of how the Boks started ...
Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...