Limpopo operation ‘Kukula’ led to apprehension of 611 suspects

More than 600 suspects were arrested in Limpopo for various crimes from July 10 until Sunday during operation “Kukula” in the five districts of Limpopo.
One suspect was arrested for murder, two for attempted murder, and 42 for assault to do grievous bodily harm. Twenty-one were nabbed for common assault, three for sexual offences and 38 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
About 190 suspects were arrested for public drinking, two for possession of unlicensed firearms and 31 for drug-related offences.
Police also arrested 130 undocumented foreign nationals. At least 29 wanted suspects were traced and arrested.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe led the Mopani district during the weekend operation.
She was accompanied by the district commissioner, Maj-Gen Willy Mashava, and police management in the province.
“Police gained the support of the other law enforcement agencies and other relevant stakeholders. The acting mayor of Greater Tzaneen municipality Cedrick Baloyi and Hosi Mahumani showed great support.
“They acknowledged the tremendous impact of the operation,” he said.
He added police action resulted in the swift arrest of a 30-year-old suspect who allegedly gunned down an off-duty police officer in Lebowakgomo on Saturday.
Off-duty cop ‘killed by group’ for shooting tavern patron
Ledwaba said another suspect was linked to a business robbery in Motetema, Sekhukhune district earlier this month. He said the suspect was traced and arrested in Atteridgeville in Pretoria.
“He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and laptop stolen during the robbery.”
On Wednesday, July 12, police discovered six boxes containing R7,560 in R1 rifle ammunition and one rifle grenade at Mooiklip farm in Soetdorings in the Westenburg policing area.
The farmers allegedly made the discovery underground while ploughing potatoes.
Various confiscations were made including three firearms, 30 rounds of ammunition, 13 dangerous weapons, 1,560 counterfeit goods, 19.8kg of various drugs and 102,716 litres of liquor.
“Through this operation, we are not only focused on fighting crime but also to support our members by assessing their performance and shortages in terms of resources, to provide them with practical tools to enhance service delivery and law enforcement,” said Hadebe.
