WATCH | Electricity minister briefs media on energy action plan

17 July 2023 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of eNCA

Minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will brief the media on Monday regarding  progress regarding the security issues in the implementation of the energy action plan.

Load-shedding now at stages 2 and 4

Stage 2 loadshedding will be in force between 8am until 4pm on Sunday, followed by Stage 4 until 5am on Monday.
Newcastle municipality praised for paying off Eskom debt ahead of time

The Newcastle local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal has settled a more than R340m Eskom debt which nearly left the town in the dark three years ago.
The factors behind Tshwane's lengthy electricity outages

Tshwane has suffered from major electricity outages in the past few days, says the city's MMC for utilities, regional operations & co-ordination, ...
