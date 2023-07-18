South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

18 July 2023 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is now presiding over the trial which has started afresh, after ill-health forced the previous judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, to step down. 

