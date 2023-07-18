The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is now presiding over the trial which has started afresh, after ill-health forced the previous judge, Tshifhiwa Maumela, to step down.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
