EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu objected to Gcaleka succeeding Mkhwebane.
“Kholeka will never be the public protector of South Africa. The nominations mean absolutely nothing,” he said.
“The decision to appoint a public protector needs [a] two-thirds majority of the National Assembly [and] Kholeka will never receive such. There are credible candidates in the final list. They will emerge.”
EFF leader Julius Malema accused Gcaleka of clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa so she could be “appointed as the public protector”.
“Gcaleka led the ANC Youth League with us. We are talking about yesterday. She was not just a member, she was a leader of the youth league in Gauteng,” Malema said.
“She left to be an adviser for Malusi Gigaba. [Gcaleka] became an acting public protector and exonerated the president and then applied for the position. She is seeking something. She was not supposed to be the one presiding over that matter [Phala Phala] if she knew she is interested in becoming public protector.
“Now she exonerates the president because she knows he has the majority in parliament, and he is going to have an influence on who is appointed public protector. We have a crisis here. This needs to be looked into.”
President Mkhwebane? Suspended public protector hints at a career in politics after her term
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has hinted at a possible post-inquiry career in politics.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said she has “a number of options on the table” when her term expires on October 14.
“From October 16 I will be a free agent. I am still weighing my options. I will be checking which space to occupy which will continue to fight for the liberation of those who are oppressed and for us as a country to succeed.
“There are a number of options on the table. I might come back as an independent candidate for president. You’ll be surprised. wait and see,” Mkhwebane said.
Parliament is in the process of finding Mkhwebane’s successor, with acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka in the running to permanently fill the position.
The National Assembly's ad hoc committee was presented with 38 nominations to fill the post. The nominees and their redacted CVs have been published for public comment until July 21.
A public protector is appointed for a non-renewable period of seven years. The person is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the National Assembly.
Mbalula defends Kholeka Gcaleka against 'attacks' over her past political affiliations with the ANC Youth League
TimesLIVE
