South Africa

Bree Street blast: Here are the alternative routes

20 July 2023 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE
The affected area and alternative routes.
Image: JMPD

A section of Bree Street, also known as Lilian Ngoyi Street, remains closed to vehicle traffic after the blast that ripped up the road on Wednesday.

This is between Pixely Ka Seme (Sauer) and Von Weilligh streets, as well as streets crossing Bree between Rahima Moosa and Plein streets. These include Simmonds, Harrison, Loveday, Rissik, Joubert, Eloff and Von Brandis streets.

“The road closures will remain in place while specialists assess the extent of the damage and for the rehabilitation of the road,” said Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

The JMPD and police have been deployed to cordon off the scene to ensure the safety of the public and divert traffic on the affected routes.

Taxi rank access

A contraflow traffic management system will in be in place on Rahima Moosa Street between 6am and 2pm where vehicles coming from Pixley Ka Seme Street will turn right onto Rahima Moosa Street and proceed east towards Von Weilligh Street for vehicles going to the MTN taxi rank.

MAP | Roads closed off after Joburg CBD explosion

Several streets in the Johannesburg CBD have been closed after an explosion on Wednesday night.
6 hours ago

From 2pm, the conversion of the traffic will flow from east to west on Rahima Moosa Street to allow vehicles from the MTN rank to exit the CBD.

​Alternative routes

From eastbound travel on Lilian Ngoyi, turn right into Simmonds and then left into either Pritchard or Helen Joseph streets.

From northbound on Simmonds Street, continue straight and turn left into either Pritchard or Helen Joseph streets.

From northbound Harrison Street, turn left into Plein Street or proceed straight and turn left at either Pritchard or Helen Joseph streets.

From the south travelling on Rissik Street, turn right at either Pritchard or Helen Joseph streets.

TimesLIVE

