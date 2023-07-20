Several roads in the Johannesburg CBD have been closed after an explosion on Wednesday night.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the scene, said 41 people were confirmed injured and taken to hospitals around the city centre. He said two were in a critical condition. One death has been reported.
Lesufi said the cause of the explosion is still unknown but received a preliminary report from EGoli Gas on what it suspected might have caused it.
EGoli Gas said in a statement it did not believe its pipes had caused the explosion.
“Egoli Gas believes it is unlikely the explosion in Johannesburg CBD, Bree Street, Johannesburg was caused by a gas pipeline or leak. Our network has experienced no pressure loss which indicates the gas pipelines are intact. Our customers in the area continue to receive gas uninterrupted,” it said.
MAP | Roads closed off after Joburg CBD explosion
Image: Facebook/Councillor Keke
The city's mayor Kabelo Gwamanda urged residents and motorists to avoid the area.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said: “A contraflow traffic management system will be in place on Rahima Moosa Street between 6am and 2pm where vehicles coming from Pixley Ka Seme Street will turn right onto Rahima Moosa Street and proceed east towards Von Weilligh Street for vehicles going to the MTN Taxi Rank.
“From 2pm, the conversion of the traffic will flow fromeast to west on Rahima Moosa Street to allow vehicles from the MTN Rank to exit the CBD. The road closures will remain in place while specialists assess the extent of the damage and for the rehabilitation of the roadway.”
You can see the roads that will be closed (marked with a blue icon) on the map below.
TimesLIVE
