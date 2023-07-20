Mawela dismissed claims that police deployed to the blast area were unable to properly contain the scene. Police were accused of failing to keep people from passing by the affected road and keeping it clear of obstruction.
He insisted police were only letting residents who lived in the apartment buildings where the explosion occurred in, as they needed to get to work or run errands.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi earlier confirmed alternative housing would be provided for the homeless and residents affected.
They were to be accommodated at the homeless shelter in Braamfontein while the Gauteng department of human settlements would assist residents from nearby buildings.
TimesLIVE visited the shelter on Thursday and was told no homeless people had yet arrived seeking accommodation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
Joburg residents urged to report missing people amid claims of missing child after Bree Street blast
Image: Antonio Muchave
Gauteng police have urged residents to alert them about loved ones missing after Wednesday's explosion in Johannesburg central.
Reports have emerged that a child is missing and may be dead after an explosion rocked the CBD near the Bree Street MTN taxi rank.
One person died and 48 were injured in the blast.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela addressed reporters on Thursday about reports of a missing child.
“We have deployed [sniffer] dogs ... to search [affected] areas, but we could not detect anybody. We call on those who claim their loved one is missing to go to the nearest police station to report this.”
Mawela dismissed claims that police deployed to the blast area were unable to properly contain the scene. Police were accused of failing to keep people from passing by the affected road and keeping it clear of obstruction.
He insisted police were only letting residents who lived in the apartment buildings where the explosion occurred in, as they needed to get to work or run errands.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi earlier confirmed alternative housing would be provided for the homeless and residents affected.
They were to be accommodated at the homeless shelter in Braamfontein while the Gauteng department of human settlements would assist residents from nearby buildings.
TimesLIVE visited the shelter on Thursday and was told no homeless people had yet arrived seeking accommodation.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Zama zamas unlikely behind Bree Street explosion: department of mineral resources
34 vehicles damaged in Joburg CBD explosion as gas fingered as most likely cause
LIVE UPDATES | The moment that left Joburg CBD shook
WATCH | Reported gasline explosion rocks Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD
Smell of gas lingers in Joburg CBD after explosion on Bree Street
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos