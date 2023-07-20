South Africa

Joburg residents urged to report missing people amid claims of missing child after Bree Street blast

20 July 2023 - 16:37
Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD after an explosion on Wednesday.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Gauteng police have urged residents to alert them about loved ones missing after Wednesday's explosion in Johannesburg central.

Reports have emerged that a child is missing and may be dead after an explosion rocked the CBD near the Bree Street MTN taxi rank.

One person died and 48 were injured in the blast.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela addressed reporters on Thursday about reports of a missing child.

“We have deployed [sniffer] dogs ... to search [affected] areas, but we could not detect anybody. We call on those who claim their loved one is missing to go to the nearest police station to report this.”

Mawela dismissed claims that police deployed to the blast area were unable to properly contain the scene. Police were accused of failing to keep people from passing by the affected road and keeping it clear of obstruction.

He insisted police were only letting residents who lived in the apartment buildings where the explosion occurred in, as they needed to get to work or run errands.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi earlier confirmed alternative housing would be provided for the homeless and residents affected. 

They were to be accommodated at the homeless shelter in Braamfontein while the Gauteng department of human settlements would assist residents from nearby buildings.

TimesLIVE visited the shelter on Thursday and was told no homeless people had yet arrived seeking accommodation.

