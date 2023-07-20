South Africa

One person killed in Durban crash

20 July 2023 - 11:00
A car smashed into the rear of a truck on the N2 in Durban.
Image: ALS Paramedics

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on the N2 southbound near Westwood Mall in Durban on Thursday.

According to ALS Paramedics, the crash took place just before 6am when a car smashed into the rear of a truck.

“One person, a man believed to be in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.

“Another person, a woman believed to be in her 50s, was found in a critical condition and was stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital. A third person sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to hospital,” it said. 

ALS Paramedics said traffic was severely affected. 

TimesLIVE

