WATCH | CCTV: Minibus taxis go flying as Joburg road explodes from below

20 July 2023 - 13:21 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO

CCTV captured the moment Bree Street in Johannesburg's CBD exploded from below, hurling minibus taxis into the air. 

The explosion, the cause of which is yet to be determined, rocked the centre of Johannesburg on Wednesday as people were going about their business.

The explosion caused the road to cave in and left a huge gash in the tarmac. Passers-by ran away from the scene and an employee of a nearby shop pulled down the security gate.

MORE:

Gushing water underground hampers City Power after blast in Joburg CBD, lights to stay off

Johannesburg Water is working with City Power to contain the damage in the aftermath of the Bree Street explosion on Wednesday evening, which tore up ...
News
2 hours ago

Inspection of buildings in JHB CBD explosion site must be done: expert

An inspection of buildings in the area of the explosion in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday has to be done to ascertain their structural condition, ...
News
2 hours ago

Water, gas or electricity pipes 'congesting' Joburg CBD may have caused the explosion, says Gwamanda

"The infrastructure underground in the inner city is congested. We have water, electricity and gas pipes, and any of those pipes due to pressure ...
News
2 hours ago

MAP | Roads closed off after Joburg CBD explosion

Several streets in the Johannesburg CBD have been closed after an explosion on Wednesday night.
News
6 hours ago

UPDATES | WATCH: The moment that left Joburg CBD shook

The explosion in the central business district caused panic, causing a busy street to cave in, with several vehicles blown off the road or toppled by ...
News
5 hours ago
