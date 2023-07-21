South Africa

WATCH | Manhunt launched after businessman ‘kidnapped’ in Eastern Cape

21 July 2023 - 10:46
A manhunt has been launched for suspects who allegedly kidnapped a businessman in East London. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A manhunt has been launched for suspects linked to the alleged kidnapping of a businessman in East London on Thursday.

Pramesh Hooka, 47, was captured as he was heading home in the evening.

Video footage shared on social media showed four men forcibly dragging Hooka into the boot of a Toyota Avanza before speeding off.

Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: “He was closing his business on Thursday at around 5.40pm when he was accosted by five African males driving a champagne colour Toyota Avanza.

“The Hawks were contacted and other law enforcement agencies including crime intelligence in East London, visible policing and public order police were summoned to the scene but we need the community's assistance to help us track down the culprits,” she said.

Mgolodela confirmed no arrests had been made so far and a ransom has not been demanded.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

