“Just before I left, they said they wanted to see the story in today's [Friday] publication ... otherwise they would proceed with their plans about me and my family,” Khoza, who has since gone into hiding, alleged.
Khoza opened a case of intimidation with the Mbombela police.
“I can confirm Mandla Khoza came to register a case of intimidation with us,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala on Thursday.
Mnisi has since denied the allegations, claiming Khoza is dragging his name through the mud.
“Mandla [Khoza] nearly destroyed me by publishing information without hearing my side [of the story].
“I was with my brothers and nobody threatened him. We just told him we would give him our side of the story. I told him if he drags my name through the mud he will be in trouble. What he did to me is unfair.
“I told him if he could write about me like that then he can do the same and clear my name,” said Mnisi.
SowetanLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Sowetan reporter opens case against EFF councillor after 'threats'
'They said my kids would see something they had never seen before'
Image: Supplied
Sowetan reporter Mandla Khoza has opened a case of intimidation against EFF municipal councillor Nyankwabe Thomas Mnisi.
In a story published in Sowetan on Wednesday, Mnisi is accused of demanding to be paid millions of rand by construction companies doing state projects in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
One of his accusers, Saul Siwela, whose company won the tender to build a R300m parliamentary village in Mataffin, told Sowetan he allegedly demanded R6m from him. He said Mnisi threatened to mobilise the community to halt construction should his demands not be met.
Khoza said Mnisi threatened to raid his home and hurt his children after the story he wrote about the PR councillor operating as part of the construction mafia.
The alleged threats came after the publication of the story, with Mnisi accusing Khoza of not properly reporting his side of the story.
“He said I didn’t write all the details of his side of the story. I told him to go buy the newspaper and read the full story. He then called me to say we should meet because he has some dirt on Siwela as he felt the story was favouring him [Siwela],” Khoza said, adding Mnisi demanded a follow-up story.
'ANC failed to protect Putin' — EFF weighs in on Russian president not attending Brics summit
At about midday, Khoza received a threatening call from Mnisi accusing him of delaying their meeting.
“He said we must meet at the garage at 3pm and if I don’t come I must know he knows where I live. He said he would come after me and take ownership of my home.”
Upon his arrival at the garage, Khoza said he found Mnisi with two men and they were later joined by two others.
“He told me he knew where I lived and said he was the protector of Mataffin and he could take over my land as payment for the damage I have done to his name. One of his [four] friends told me if I hadn’t come for the meeting, something bad was going to happen to me. They asked me if I have children; when I said yes, they said my children would see something they had never seen before,” said Khoza.
As the conversation went on, the councillor made allegations about Siwela and other officials at the Mpumalanga public works department.
“I told him to send me proof of the allegations because Siwela had produced a recording as proof of the allegations he made against him [Mnisi],” said Khoza. “He then instructed me to write the story as he would send me damning evidence against Siwela later.
Cape drug dealer threatens journalist in court: ‘You're dead’
“Just before I left, they said they wanted to see the story in today's [Friday] publication ... otherwise they would proceed with their plans about me and my family,” Khoza, who has since gone into hiding, alleged.
Khoza opened a case of intimidation with the Mbombela police.
“I can confirm Mandla Khoza came to register a case of intimidation with us,” said provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala on Thursday.
Mnisi has since denied the allegations, claiming Khoza is dragging his name through the mud.
“Mandla [Khoza] nearly destroyed me by publishing information without hearing my side [of the story].
“I was with my brothers and nobody threatened him. We just told him we would give him our side of the story. I told him if he drags my name through the mud he will be in trouble. What he did to me is unfair.
“I told him if he could write about me like that then he can do the same and clear my name,” said Mnisi.
SowetanLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
LISTEN | Mkhwebane alleges death threats, husband lambastes Mbalula
Mashatile: Playing the game or the victim card?
Ekurhuleni ANC distances itself from call to end its coalition with EFF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos