VIP protection unit case: Polo driver's version contrasts with cop testimony

Paul Mashatile's office confirms he was part of the blue-light convoy on the N1 but not at the scene of the alleged VIP protection assault
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The state has shared the complainants' version of events in an affidavit opposing bail for the eight officers from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection detail.
The officers' bail application will resume on Wednesday in the Randburg magistrate's court after their arrest at the weekend in connection with the N1 highway altercation on July 2.
Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada made a first appearance in court on Monday.
They are charged with pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless and negligent driving, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and attempting to defeat the administration of justice.
The affidavit for the state was compiled by an investigating officer from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Hlanganiso Ndlovu.
The four complainants work for the defence force but were off duty at the time of the incident. They were travelling in a blue Polo on the highway, headed to Pretoria.
“The complainant [driver] states that he at some stage became aware of a black motor vehicle driving to his right side on the highway. He saw a male person from the inside of this vehicle pointing him with a rifle.
“His first thought was that they were being hijacked. Out of fear for this, he decided that the best that he could do under the circumstances was to keep on driving.
“The next moment, he was forced to the side of the road by this vehicle. These actions caused substantial damage to the blue Polo. Another similar vehicle was at that stage in front of the blue Polo and he was 'boxed in' by both vehicles and had no choice but to bring the Polo to a standstill,” Ndlovu said.
Officers from both vehicles then got out of their cars and approached the victims' vehicle. One of them started hitting the driver's window with a rifle in an attempt to break it. When this failed, the same person hit the rear right side window and it smashed.
The damage caused to the vehicle amounted to about R95,000.
The driver said he was hit with a rifle in the face and this caused him to pass out. He was then dragged out of the car to the opposite side and kicked as he lay on the floor.
One of the VIP unit members has told the court that the Polo's occupants had interfered with them performing their duties.
Kojoana, accused No 1 in the matter, on Monday took to the stand to provide supplementary information to his bail application and shared his version of events from the day.
He said Mashatile was in the convoy heading to Midrand on the day in question and that the blue Polo kept trying to approach his vehicle.
“We then shielded the Polo from the main car [transporting Mashatile] and tried to push it away back to the third lane. But instead of going, it slowed down then shortly after sped up again and tried to approach the main vehicle.
“That is when we questioned the car's motives and whether it was a threat.
“We again tried to shield it and then another one of our cars approached and this one was carrying the counter-assault team. This vehicle also tried to remove the Polo, but the Polo slowed down and tried to manoeuvre and approach our car. That's why, in the end, the two vehicles decided to stop it. But it refused to stop.
“It [Polo driver] tried several times to bump into the car we were protecting.
“We eventually managed to 'box' it to the side of the highway and that's when it stopped,” Kojoana said.
WATCH | VIP protection unit cop implicated in highway assault says clip of the incident ‘traumatised’ him
In response to a query from TimesLIVE, Mashatile's spokesperson Vukani Mde provided details of Mashatile's trip that day.
“On the day in question, the deputy president was being transported from an event in Soweto back home. The tactical unit at the back of the convoy stopped for whatever reason and dealt with whatever was happening regarding that Polo.
“The deputy president’s car and the rest of the convoy continued, because the car carrying and/or protecting the deputy cannot under any circumstances stop in the middle of the freeway.
“By the time those officers had stopped the Polo by the side of the road, the deputy president was long gone and had no inkling what had transpired behind his convoy. So yes, he was in his car but not at the scene.”
