VIP protection unit cop implicated in highway assault says clip of the incident ‘traumatised’ him
Image: Veli Nhlapo
One of the police VIP protection unit officers linked to an assault on the N1 earlier this month on Monday said the now-viral video depicting the incident was not a “true reflection” of events that day. He denied the assault claims against him and his colleagues.
This despite that he had viewed the video clip just days after the event. He said watching the clip had “traumatised” him.
Shadrack Molekatlane Kojoana, 51, was one of eight officers who appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court in connection with the July 2 incident.
The others are Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada.
All eight provisionally face 12 charges for their roles in the assault:
The state indicated it would oppose bail for all eight as, among other things, their release would “cause a sense of shock and outrage” among the public. This was contained in an affidavit compiled by the investigating officer from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.
VIP protection unit officers appear masked in court, formally charged
“From media reports, it is clear civil society is placing more pressure on courts to apply the principles underpinning bail more stringently,” prosecutor advocate Elize le Roux said.
Another reason related to a threatening message sent a Mr Koen, who is a state witness, after he shared the video he received showing the attack.
Koen shared the footage a day after it occurred, first on his Facebook page, and with senior police officials.
“That same evening he received the following message via SMS from an unknown number on his phone: 'Good day Mr Koen, we do not take kind to the footage that you supplied to the media. You made a lot of enemies in specialised units and we will deal with you'.
“Mr Koen indicated during a consultation that since he received the SMS he fears for the safety of himself and his family. His wife, in particular, is severely traumatised and is in fear to leave their home on her own.”
This message, the state said, was meant to “clearly threaten” Koen and was sent by someone “within the ranks of the VIP protection unit”, either one of the accused or someone close to them.
It was then the turn of the accused to make their bail applications, with Kojoana the first to plead his case.
His lawyer, Mbhoni Mahlaule, read out the officer's affidavit which confirmed Kojoana had no prior convictions or pending cases, lived in Sebokeng, is married with one child and is a warrant officer working as a close protection officer in Deputy President Paul Mashatile's detail. He said he could afford bail of R2,000.
Kojoana took to the stand to supplement the contents of his application in “light of [new] information that came from the state's side” after their affidavit had already been prepared.
He confirmed the convoy travelling to Waterfall Equestrian estate on the day had between eight and nine cars and he was a passenger in one of them. He said it took them about 40 minutes to arrive at their destination and when they got there they told their convoy commander what had happened just before the William Nicol off-ramp.
Kojoana insisted later it was the duty of the convoy commander, a Lt-Col Shange, to report the matter, even though she wasn't at the scene at the time of the incident.
Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi reminded Kojoana he had a right to refuse to answer questions as this can be used against him in future. Kojoana said he understood but soon appeared to backtrack when the state started questioning him about his role in the incident.
Mahlaule tried to object to the line of questioning by the state, but Mkhabisi was having none of it.
“You opened that door, I warned you. That's why I had to explain his rights, you opened that door. You can't start something and then pick and choose what is it that must be revealed and what shouldnot be revealed,” she told the defence.
Kojoana confirmed he saw the video two days after the incident, July 4, and it had “traumatised” him. He also revealed he was in the car that had stopped in front of the VW Polo.
“I was with my three colleagues: W/O Mampuru, Sgt Ramokhonami and W/O Mofokeng,” he said.
The trio are accused 2, 3 and 4. The state contended that accused 5 to 8 were in the other vehicle, but Kojoana declined to confirm this as each “team” remained in their own vehicle. The only one who remained in the car, according to the state, was W/O Rambau.
Detailing what they told their commander, Kojoana summarised: “The blue Polo Vivo was trying to approach the main car which was transporting the deputy president [Paul Mashatile]. It came several times from the third lane, coming towards our car at a high speed,” he said.
Mashatile, however, through a statement issued shortly after the incident, confirmed that while it was his VIP protection members involved in the incident, he had not been there at the time of the assault.
Mashatile confirms VIP protection members in assault video are part of his detail
“After we stopped the car, we introduced ourselves as police officers from the VIP protection unit and requested that they get out of the car. They refused to come out and then some of us went to the right side of the car and the others on the left side. We managed to open the car on the left side [with the assistance] of the female occupant.”
The suspended officer confirmed he removed one of the occupants from the car but denied he dragged him. This was the passenger sitting behind the front passenger.
“I only pulled him from the car and instructed him to lie down,” he insisted.
Kojoana declined to answer questions on whether officers were armed with “long attack rifles”, how the Polo's rear window was smashed or that an assault took place. He instead insisted the occupants were “aggressive” and fighting with his fellow unit members.
“So we had to, as police officers, control the situation and check what the threat was.
“I did not witness any assault because I was the one who assisted the female passenger back into the car. The occupant I had removed from the car tried to get up but I kept him down with my foot,” he said.
The matter was postponed to Wednesday for the bail application of the other accused. All eight remain in custody at their nearest police station.
