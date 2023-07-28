South Africa

Stillborn baby allegedly born to mentally ill woman found in pit toilet

28 July 2023 - 18:26
Police in Limpopo urged communities and families to look after mentally ill residents.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Limpopo's police search and rescue team along with emergency service personnel have retrieved a stillborn baby from a pit toilet in the Ga-Matshana Penge area. 

The mother is allegedly a 28-year-old mentally ill woman.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident was reported on Tuesday and the woman was taken to hospital.

“[She] is still in the hospital for medical attention and the police have opened a case of concealment of birth,” he said.

In a separate incident, police in Mahwelereng responded to a report about a drowning incident. On arrival, the search and rescue unit found a 39-year-old mentally ill man had allegedly jumped into the Magalakwena River and drowned.

“It is alleged that he left his home earlier on Thursday at 1pm. He was recognised by a neighbour who then called his family, but he had already drowned,” said Ledwaba.

An inquest case was opened by the Mahwelereng police.

Police have appealed to the community to take care of mentally challenged family members and ensure they receive proper care. 

Limpopo police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged families to seek professional help to prevent similar disasters.

TimesLIVE

