News

Zim government in dock over mentally ill prisoners

Some have served their sentences but remain in prison

18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Pindai Dube

The government has been taken to court by human rights lawyers over the rehabilitation and welfare of mentally ill prisoners...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Drama behind Sikhala's 10th bail bid News
  2. Zimbabwean prisons holding over 500 Malawians arrested en route to SA Africa
  3. 18,000 foreigners in SA prisons, says Cele after arrest of 350 West Rand zama ... News

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  4. ‘There will be a massacre in Zim unless international community tackles Zanu-PF’ News
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech