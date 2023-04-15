South Africa

Police seek help in tracing missing mentally ill man

15 April 2023 - 14:27 By TImesLIVE
Phila Dlepha went missing from his home on March 31.
Image: Supplied

Nyanga police in Cape Town are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Phila Dlepha, who went missing at about 1pm on March 31.

“Preliminary information suggests his mother sought help because he fell sick at home but when she returned he was gone.

Phila is reported to be mentally challenged.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing black trousers, a grey top and white running shoes,” said Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

Anyone who can assist with the investigation or who knows the whereabouts of Dlepha is requested to contact Crime Stop on 0860-010-111, Twigg added.

