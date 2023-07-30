A suspect who has been on the Hawks' radar for three years will be brought to court on Monday after his apprehension at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport while trying to flee the country.
This is according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Bonnie Nxumalo, who said he is due to appear at the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court on a fraud charge.
Nxumalo said he allegedly submitted fraudulent documents to apply for vehicle finance at a dealership in the KwaZulu-Natal capital. It was granted and he made off with a vehicle worth more than R1.1m.
After the discovery of fraudulent documents and non-payments, the case was handed to the Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation team. This led to a warrant of arrest being issued.
Man who 'tricked dealership into R1.1m car deal' caught at airport: Hawks
