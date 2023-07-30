Van Niekerk’s start has been poor throughout the gala. The double Commonwealth Games champion failed to advance beyond the heats in the 100m breaststroke in Japan and she also missed out in the 50m preliminaries, getting into the semifinals only after compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker, who had progressed out the heats, withdrew.
Van Niekerk delivered a powerful display in the semifinals on Saturday night, clocking 29.91, which would have earned her silver on Sunday.
In the morning, Rebecca Meder swam a 4min 45.68sec personal best in the individual medley heats, following on from her national record in the 200m IM earlier in the week.
That ranked her 21st overall, well short of the eight qualifiers for the evening finals.
The South African mark stands at 4:37.11, set by Kathryn Meaklim at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
South Africa ended the gala with the two medals won by Schoenmaker, the 200m breaststroke gold and 100m breaststroke silver.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Slow-starting Lara settles for fourth in 50m breaststroke final
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images
Lara van Niekerk narrowly missed a 50m breaststroke medal on the final day of the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan on Sunday, leaving herself too much distance to catch up after a slow start off the block.
The bronze medallist from last year had to settle for fourth place after diving in at the back of the field.
She powered her way towards the front and touched in 30.09sec, just five-hundredths behind Italian Benedetta Pilato, the runner-up in 2022.
Defending champion Ruta Meilutyte won in a 29.16 world record ahead of American Lilly King in 29.94.
Tatjana Schoenmaker makes more history as she bags first world title
Van Niekerk’s start has been poor throughout the gala. The double Commonwealth Games champion failed to advance beyond the heats in the 100m breaststroke in Japan and she also missed out in the 50m preliminaries, getting into the semifinals only after compatriot Tatjana Schoenmaker, who had progressed out the heats, withdrew.
Van Niekerk delivered a powerful display in the semifinals on Saturday night, clocking 29.91, which would have earned her silver on Sunday.
In the morning, Rebecca Meder swam a 4min 45.68sec personal best in the individual medley heats, following on from her national record in the 200m IM earlier in the week.
That ranked her 21st overall, well short of the eight qualifiers for the evening finals.
The South African mark stands at 4:37.11, set by Kathryn Meaklim at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
South Africa ended the gala with the two medals won by Schoenmaker, the 200m breaststroke gold and 100m breaststroke silver.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
MORE:
Faltering Lara gets second chance from Tatjana and she makes it count
Tatjana Schoenmaker fires warning shot in search of first world title
Strong finish by Tatjana Schoenmaker secures 100m silver at world champs
Meder lowers SA record as Australia dominate world champ golds
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos