Bail for truck and bus owner arrested for alleged R89m licence corruption

The owner of a fleet of buses and semi-trailers registered under the trade name Lamavuso Family Trust, Morris Robert Shabalala, was arrested in connection with R89m fraud and corruption related to vehicle licence fees in Mpumalanga.

The 58-year-old appeared in the Mbombela magistrate's court on Tuesday, charged with fraud, theft and money-laundering. He was released on R15,000 bail.

His arrest is linked to the arrests of 17 other suspects, including businesspeople, five former Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison employees and licensing officials based at Mbombela, Piet Retief, Mashishing, KwaMhlushwa and Delmas registering authorities.

The other suspects were arrested between December last year and April this year. Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said all the suspects, including Shabalala, will appear in the Mbombela commercial crimes court on August 30.

He said all other suspects were out on bail.

It is alleged that former staff members who worked at the department of community safety, security and liaison’s help desk colluded with the licensing officials to fraudulently issue vehicle licence discs to corrupt fleet owners and company representatives.

“Initially it was thought that the scheme was operated between 2018 and 2019 and cost the state R60m in lost revenue from unpaid vehicle licences fees and penalties.

“However, further investigations showed that more crimes were involved, and the scope of the investigation was extended to 2016. This showed that R89m was lost in unpaid fees in the period 2016 to 2019,” he said.

Zwane said a lengthy collaborative investigation by RTMC’s national anti-corruption unit, the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit established that corrupt businesspeople allegedly paid large sums of money into the accounts of departmental officials.