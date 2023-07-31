Three police officers who solicited and obtained a bribe from a motorist in Mabopane, Tshwane, in 2016 were on Monday each sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after being convicted of corruption.
The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court handed down the sentences to Johannes Tebogo Mpete, 39, Lesiba Richard Mapela, 43, and Matsobane Victor Kwanaite, 41.
On February 14 2016, the police officers had stopped the vehicle of the complainant while conducting a stop and search operation in Mabopane.
“While searching the car, they found a white powdery substance and requested the complainant to pay an amount of R5,000 to avoid being arrested.
“The complainant was driven to Marula Shopping Centre, where he withdrew and handed over an amount of R3,000. Kwanaite then gave the complainant his number so they could stay connected to pay the remaining balance,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Four years in jail for three corrupt policemen who obtained R3,000 bribe
Image: 123RF
Three police officers who solicited and obtained a bribe from a motorist in Mabopane, Tshwane, in 2016 were on Monday each sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after being convicted of corruption.
The Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court handed down the sentences to Johannes Tebogo Mpete, 39, Lesiba Richard Mapela, 43, and Matsobane Victor Kwanaite, 41.
On February 14 2016, the police officers had stopped the vehicle of the complainant while conducting a stop and search operation in Mabopane.
“While searching the car, they found a white powdery substance and requested the complainant to pay an amount of R5,000 to avoid being arrested.
“The complainant was driven to Marula Shopping Centre, where he withdrew and handed over an amount of R3,000. Kwanaite then gave the complainant his number so they could stay connected to pay the remaining balance,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
Off-duty law enforcement officer killed by stray bullet in gang shoot-out
She said the complainant reported the matter, and after investigations, the officers were arrested at their place of employment in 2021.
The accused officials pleaded not guilty.
After their conviction, Mpete asked the court to hand him a suspended sentence, while Mapela and Kwanaite asked for correctional supervision.
“However, in aggravation of sentence, prosecutor advocate Willem van Zyl told the court that for the fact that they are police officers they had the responsibility to uphold the law and not break it, and their actions were not done at the spur of the moment but were planned,” Mahanjana said.
Van Zyl also said the officers had ample time to reconsider but did not.
When sentencing the accused, the court said corruption was a serious offence and there was an outcry in society about this type of crime.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Steep increase in fines for illegal dumping and littering in Cape Town
Covid criminal records still haunting South Africans
Zuma must return from Russia and face his fate
State has ‘overwhelming evidence’ tying VIP cops to N1 assault as defence labels evidence weak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos