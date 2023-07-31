Cape Town is ramping up efforts to curb illegal dumping and littering with a steep increase in the number of fines issued to culprits across the city.
“A total of 205 fines amounting to R548,700 were issued to illegal dumpers during May and June, and 112 people were fined for littering to the tune of R56,000 for the same period,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.
“This shows a massive increase from the 23 fines amounting to R57,500 issued during the preceding two months.”
The crackdown is linked to the deployment of 36 new auxiliary officers, bolstering the monitoring of illegal dumping hotspots and blitzing areas more effectively.
Officers also attended information sessions with the communities of Mitchell’s Plain, Atlantis and Hout Bay to promote their services and motivate the public to report dumping and littering.
“It is very encouraging to see recent efforts to increase capacity of our bylaw enforcement unit bear fruit. I hope this encourages more residents to make the effort to report illegal dumping and keep our new officers busy,” said Twigg.
Residents caught dumping illegally face fines of up to R5,000 and having their vehicle impounded, which carries an R8,700 release fee, or face a two-year prison sentence.
Whistleblowers reporting acts of illegal dumping are offered rewards by the city of R1,000 to R5,000.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
Steep increase in fines for illegal dumping and littering in Cape Town
Image: City of Cape Town
Cape Town is ramping up efforts to curb illegal dumping and littering with a steep increase in the number of fines issued to culprits across the city.
“A total of 205 fines amounting to R548,700 were issued to illegal dumpers during May and June, and 112 people were fined for littering to the tune of R56,000 for the same period,” said urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg.
“This shows a massive increase from the 23 fines amounting to R57,500 issued during the preceding two months.”
The crackdown is linked to the deployment of 36 new auxiliary officers, bolstering the monitoring of illegal dumping hotspots and blitzing areas more effectively.
Officers also attended information sessions with the communities of Mitchell’s Plain, Atlantis and Hout Bay to promote their services and motivate the public to report dumping and littering.
“It is very encouraging to see recent efforts to increase capacity of our bylaw enforcement unit bear fruit. I hope this encourages more residents to make the effort to report illegal dumping and keep our new officers busy,” said Twigg.
Residents caught dumping illegally face fines of up to R5,000 and having their vehicle impounded, which carries an R8,700 release fee, or face a two-year prison sentence.
Whistleblowers reporting acts of illegal dumping are offered rewards by the city of R1,000 to R5,000.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.
READ MORE:
Off-duty law enforcement officer killed by stray bullet in gang shoot-out
Kidnapped businessman rescued in Western Cape, 11 arrested
Sanitation in South Africa is dire, but it can be fixed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos