Policemen who allegedly stole cash, cigarettes from Nigel shop remanded

31 July 2023 - 22:58
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Seven police officers accused of raiding a shop in Nigel on July 15 and leaving with cash and illicit cigarettes have appeared in court. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Seven police officers who allegedly stole money and cigarettes from a shop in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, were remanded after appearing in court on Monday. 

Siyash Rampearie, 29, Lloyed Bafana Nyamboso, 30, Neo Ashley Maboya, 25, Yingisa Wesley Mhlongo, 32, Mhlaba Lungani Ngcobo, 41, Nkoma Tervin Motupa, 29, and Motshusi Samuel Dipone, 38, face charges of theft, corruption, malicious damage to property and defeating the administration of justice.   

The officers are from the Ekurhuleni infrastructure unit and Germiston crime intelligence. 

“It is alleged that on July 15 the seven members went to LM Café in Nigel, damaged some of the property in the shop, including breaking a safe where money was kept, and took an amount of R172,400 and 152 boxes of illicit cigarettes and left,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

The officers opened a case against the complainant, but the case was not enrolled at Nigel magistrate’s court due to insufficient evidence because the officers did not complete the required form that lists confiscated items.   

“On the same day, the complainant, who is the shop owner, reported the matter to the police. After investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the seven handed themselves over and are remanded.” 

The case was postponed to next Monday for a formal bail application.   

Mahanjana said the NPA intended to oppose bail.

