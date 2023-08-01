South Africa

Second cellphone analyst takes stand in Meyiwa trial after police data expert steps down

01 August 2023 - 13:20
The house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where singer Kelly Khumalo's family used to live and where football star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014. File photo.
The house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, where singer Kelly Khumalo's family used to live and where football star Senzo Meyiwa was killed in 2014. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A new witness who is also an analyst attached to the police service is next to testify in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Sgt Moses Mabasa told the court that as part of his job he is required to analyse information obtained from cellphones, namely incoming and outgoing calls, and SMSes.

He said he regularly testifies in court.

The state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, who is a cellphone and data analyst tasked with analysing data from the cellphones of all the people who were in the house when Meyiwa was murdered and the suspects, was excused on Tuesday.

He is attached to the national cold case investigation unit based in the police national head office in Pretoria.

The defence wrapped up its cross-examination by seeking clarity on what his job entails and how he linked the suspects to the numbers he provided to the court.

He told the court he was declared an expert in 2009 by a court. His qualification and expertise came under scrutiny during cross-examination.

Earlier, when responding to a question from defence advocate Zandile Mshololo about whether he was an expert, Steyn said he testifies on a regular basis in court and had analysed more than 2,000 cases.

Last Thursday Steyn told the court one of the accused, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, had been in contact with Meyiwa's then girlfriend, songstress Kelly Khumalo, before his murder.

He said Ntuli's number was not registered under his name nor was it saved on Khumalo's phone contact list.

Five suspects are standing trial for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Meyiwa was shot dead in Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014. Also present at the time of the murder were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal.

The house occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.

Steyn testified on Friday he had established contact between four of the suspects.

He testified he had received downloads from the people present in the house when Meyiwa was gunned down, except from one of Khumalo's phones allegedly stolen by the intruders. Meyiwa's phone data was not part of the bundle.

Steyn revealed the late football star’s phone was on him when he was rushed to hospital.

It was, however, Zandile Khumalo's testimony that Meyiwa's phone was found lying on the kitchen floor when they returned from the hospital where Meyiwa had been declared dead.

Steyn established Meyiwa's SIM card had been swapped a day after the incident and the new SIM card was used in retired soccer player David Mathebula's handset.

He told the court he established that no calls were made to the police or emergency services when Meyiwa was shot.

