African penguins at risk of extinction protected by fishing limits

Fishing will be restricted in waters around penguin colonies for at least 10 years to protect the critically endangered African penguin from extinction, forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy said on Friday.
“Science tells us these iconic creatures could be functionally extinct by 2035,” said Creecy, adding competition for food is one of the pressures contributing to the population decline.
“Other pressures include ship traffic with the associated noise and vibrations, pollution and degradation of suitable nesting habitats.”
African penguin breeding pairs have plummeted over the past century from more than 1,000,000 to about 10,000, she said at a briefing.
“Fishing limitations are established for the penguin colonies, at Dassen Island, Robben Island, Stony Point, Dyer Island, St Croix Island and Bird Island.” Most breeding pairs on the South African coastline live on these islands.
The decision to limit fishing around penguin colonies was based on a scientific report by an international expert review panel chaired by US ecologist Prof Andre Punt.
He said a closure experiment, around Robben and Dassen islands, found penguin populations benefited, though the affect on growth rates was small, up to 1.5%.
“Closures alone are unlikely to reverse the decline (estimated at about 8% a year),” he said at the briefing.
Interim closures have been in place and will stay in effect until 2033 — unless the fishing industry and conservation sector agree on “alternate fishing limitation proposals” before the start of the 2024 small pelagic fishing season on January 15 2024. The closures and data collected will be reviewed in six years on January 15 2030.
Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds CEO Natalie Maskell said Sanccob supported the decision and process to reach it.
“We are also pleased that the expert review panel recognises fishing closures around the six African penguin breeding colonies will be beneficial for the species. However, as the report has just been shared with us, we need time to review the document before commenting further.”
The African penguin population required additional measures to assist the population and Sanccob and its conservation partners would try to implement these, she said.
Commercial fishing for anchovy and sardine has been off limits around the major penguin colonies since September last year.
“These fishing restrictions were established after much collaboration and negotiation with seabird conservation groups and small pelagic fishing industry representatives,” Creecy said.
The industry and conservation sector have been engaged on the decision about what limits to impose on fishing for the past two years.
Protecting penguins means better management of habitat conservation, pollution, rehabilitation (for oiled birds), disease and land predators, Creecy said.
“Fishing limitations alone will not be sufficient to help the penguins recover.”
