South Africa

Tshwane applauds employees for not striking

04 August 2023 - 12:17
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters.
Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Tshwane's MMC for community safety has applauded emergency services and metro police officials for continuing their duties as their colleagues continue an unprotected strike. 

The striking workers have forced the closure of some of our fire stations, “but our brave firefighters have remained on duty and have relocated their resources to other stations to ensure their availability and response to emergencies”, said community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen.

“Many Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) members have been asked to square off with their striking City of Tshwane colleagues to keep service delivery going, albeit at a slower pace. They have often been asked to protect working colleagues, their vehicles, tools and offices,” added Theunissen.

The city has issued notices of its intention to dismiss 41 striking employees linked to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and confirmed 15 employees had been arrested for involvement in the protest.

The members have been on strike since last week because of nonpayment of salary increases by the city.

Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers as it confirms 15 arrests

The City of Tshwane has issued notices of its intention to dismiss to 41 striking employees linked to Samwu as it confirmed 15 employees had been ...
News
1 day ago

Last Thursday, Tshwane was ordered by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to increase its employees' salaries by 5.4% for the year beginning July 1, within 10 days. 

A day later, the city was granted an interim interdict by the labour court declaring the strike “unlawful and unprotected”, and ordering workers to call it off. 

On Wednesday, the city threatened to dismiss those who refused to end the strike and return to work, following through with this on Thursday. It confirmed notices had been sent to protesting workers.

“Both departments have been instrumental in ensuring the city continues to deliver services during this difficult period. They have escorted teams as they deliver services by providing security and they have also attended to protest action in an effort to protect city assets,” said Theunissen.

“This is not an easy task and I acknowledge the dedication with which many of them have put themselves at risk during the past two weeks.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cash-strapped Tshwane ordered to increase employees' salaries

The City of Tshwane has been ordered to pay its employees 5.4% salary increases for the year beginning July 1 within 10 days.
News
1 week ago

Samwu march in Tshwane broken up after objects thrown at police

South African Municipal Workers Union [Samwu] members who marched to Tshwane’s municipal offices on Wednesday to present their demands regarding the ...
News
1 week ago

‘Police officers are murdered every day’: Samwu challenges recording of Tshwane metro cops

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) says Tshwane is putting the lives of metro police officers in the city at risk by allowing members of ...
News
1 month ago

Gauteng municipal workers take to the streets to voice their grievances

Employees of several municipalities in Gauteng affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) embarked on a march in Johannesburg ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Zimbabwean tailors cash in on party apparel demand as vote nears Africa
  2. Cele shares views on ‘police vs taxis’ in Western Cape, blasts JP Smith for ... South Africa
  3. Rescuers search for missing pilgrims after north India landslide World
  4. Tshwane applauds employees for not striking South Africa
  5. WATCH | Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem