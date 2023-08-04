Tshwane applauds employees for not striking

Last Thursday, Tshwane was ordered by the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) to increase its employees' salaries by 5.4% for the year beginning July 1, within 10 days.
A day later, the city was granted an interim interdict by the labour court declaring the strike “unlawful and unprotected”, and ordering workers to call it off.
On Wednesday, the city threatened to dismiss those who refused to end the strike and return to work, following through with this on Thursday. It confirmed notices had been sent to protesting workers.
“Both departments have been instrumental in ensuring the city continues to deliver services during this difficult period. They have escorted teams as they deliver services by providing security and they have also attended to protest action in an effort to protect city assets,” said Theunissen.
“This is not an easy task and I acknowledge the dedication with which many of them have put themselves at risk during the past two weeks.”
Tshwane's MMC for community safety has applauded emergency services and metro police officials for continuing their duties as their colleagues continue an unprotected strike.
The striking workers have forced the closure of some of our fire stations, “but our brave firefighters have remained on duty and have relocated their resources to other stations to ensure their availability and response to emergencies”, said community safety MMC Grandi Theunissen.
“Many Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) members have been asked to square off with their striking City of Tshwane colleagues to keep service delivery going, albeit at a slower pace. They have often been asked to protect working colleagues, their vehicles, tools and offices,” added Theunissen.
The city has issued notices of its intention to dismiss 41 striking employees linked to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and confirmed 15 employees had been arrested for involvement in the protest.
The members have been on strike since last week because of nonpayment of salary increases by the city.
Tshwane moves to dismiss 41 striking workers as it confirms 15 arrests
