The wife of W/O Nkosinathi Ntinga, a KwaZulu-Natal police officer kidnapped and killed on Tuesday, is one of two suspects arrested in connection with his brutal murder.
Sgt Ntombizodwa Ntinga, 44, who is also a police officer at the Kwabonambi police station, was arrested with alleged hitman Samkelo Mpanza, 33, on Wednesday.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Simphiwe Mhlongo said the arrests were made by their members from Richards Bay serious organised crime investigation working with the King Cetshwayo district task team, Empangeni flying squad and tactical response team.
It is alleged that on Tuesday, Ntinga, 49, was at his Phathane home with Ntombizodwa and a family friend when two armed suspects entered.
Police said the suspects robbed the two officers of their service pistols before forcing Ntinga and the friend into a vehicle.
They fled the scene and allegedly pushed the friend out of the vehicle a few kilometres from the homestead.
Wife arrested in connection with kidnapping and murder of KZN cop
Image: Elvis Ntombela
KZN cop kidnapped, killed and dumped at river
Ntinga's body was later found in the Mfolozi area near the Msunduzi River with multiple gunshot wounds. The vehicle was found abandoned in a sugar cane field.
A case of murder, armed robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and kidnapping was opened at KwaMbonambi police station.
Mhlongo said the case docket was allocated to the Hawks for investigation.
“Police worked hard since the date of the incident and arrested the two accused. One service pistol taken during the incident was recovered.”
The pair appeared briefly in the KwaMbonambi magistrate’s court on Thursday and were remanded.
Mhlongo said the case was postponed to Tuesday for bail.
KZN Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona welcomed the arrests and applauded the team for their good work within 24 hours.
