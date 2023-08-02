South Africa

KZN cop kidnapped, killed and dumped at river

02 August 2023 - 10:08
A manhunt has been launched for at least two suspects who robbed, kidnapped and killed a police officer in KwaMbonambi, northern KZN. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A manhunt is under way for at least two suspects who robbed, kidnapped and killed a police officer in KwaMbonambi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Police said W/O Nkosinathi Ntinga and his wife, who is a sergeant at the KwaMbonambi police station, were in their house in Phetane Reserve on Thursday with a colleague, a senior administration clerk who had visited them.

KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said two armed suspects barged into the house and robbed the police officers of their service pistols and cellphones.

The men allegedly forced Ntinga and the clerk into a vehicle which belonged to the clerk and drove off. 

Netshiunda said Ntinga’s wife was left in the house unharmed. 

“The clerk, who works at the Ntambanana police station, was found along the road with injuries and it is suspected he was thrown out of a moving vehicle. He was taken to hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

“Ntinga was found dead on the Umsunduze River bank with multiple gunshot wounds. The vehicle was found abandoned in a sugar cane field a short distance from where the officer's body was found,” said Netshiunda.  

He appealed to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE 

