IN PICS: Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini attends annual Umkhosi Wesivivane

06 August 2023 - 12:30 By SANDILE NDLOVU
Omama besiPhithiphithi, who take care of zulu maidens, a group formed and led by the late Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu arrive with reeds at KwaKhangela Royal Palace.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini attended the annual Umkhosi Wesivivane at the Kwakhangela royal palace at the weekend. The colourful women's event was initiated by the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.

oMama beSiphithiphithi danced and sang, dressed in their bright, colourful attires. The ceremony embraces the role played by women in society and the wisdom they share on how to build strong homes. Guests were entertained with traditional songs and dance performed by oMama beSiphithiphithi, who also presented their reeds to the king. Among the guests were chiefs, government officials and royal members from different kingdoms including Eswatini.

TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the activities on camera.

Omama besiPhithiphithi carry reeds to present to King MisuZulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Omama besiPhithiphithi, who take care of Zulu maidens, was formed and led by the late Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.
Image: sandile Ndlovu
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrives at KwaKhangela Royal Palace to grace the annual Umkhosi Wesivivane.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Queen Nozizwe Mulela and Queen Zola LaMafu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Thulisile Masondo rests under the tree during the Umkhosi Wesivivane at KwaKhangela Royal Palace
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Omama besiPhithiphithi from eSwatini.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Prince Vanana leads Amabutho during the annual Umkhosi Wesivivane at KwaKhangela Royal Palace.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A woman wears a cloth bearing the face of King MisuZulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Princess Bukhosibemvelo Zulu during Umkhosi Wesivivane at KwaKhangela Royal Palace.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Omama besiPhithiphithi, who take care of zulu maidens, a group formed and led by the late Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
