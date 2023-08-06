Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini attended the annual Umkhosi Wesivivane at the Kwakhangela royal palace at the weekend. The colourful women's event was initiated by the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.
oMama beSiphithiphithi danced and sang, dressed in their bright, colourful attires. The ceremony embraces the role played by women in society and the wisdom they share on how to build strong homes. Guests were entertained with traditional songs and dance performed by oMama beSiphithiphithi, who also presented their reeds to the king. Among the guests were chiefs, government officials and royal members from different kingdoms including Eswatini.
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the activities on camera.
IN PICS: Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini attends annual Umkhosi Wesivivane
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini attended the annual Umkhosi Wesivivane at the Kwakhangela royal palace at the weekend. The colourful women's event was initiated by the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu.
oMama beSiphithiphithi danced and sang, dressed in their bright, colourful attires. The ceremony embraces the role played by women in society and the wisdom they share on how to build strong homes. Guests were entertained with traditional songs and dance performed by oMama beSiphithiphithi, who also presented their reeds to the king. Among the guests were chiefs, government officials and royal members from different kingdoms including Eswatini.
TimesLIVE photographer Sandile Ndlovu was there to capture the activities on camera.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos