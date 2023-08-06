‘They did well’: Komphela gushes over Jali and Mabasa after Swallows’ opener

“I wish him well and I wish he stays injury free . But his contribution is quite significant and maybe the beauty is that he was playing in the Cosafa Cup (during the preseason).
“He comes in at the moment when everyone is starting to lose their kegs and all that. He takes off and you could see. He could have also earned us a penalty. You give it, it's two goals. Listen, who scores two goals in the first match of the season?”
Indeed Komphela's team look stable and watchable throughout Saturday's match with other new signings like Andile Jali, Lantshene Phalane and Dumsani Zuma all doing well in the attacking formation that Komphela had.
Komphela was impressed with Jali for the maturity he showed during the game when he handed over the captain's armband to Tlakusani Mthethwa when he came on.
“He did well,” said Komphela's of Jali's first match and performance since January when he last played for Mamelodi Sundowns where he previously worked with Komphela.
“He controlled the team. He gives the team the personality that we wish to see when we're going forward. But something special happened when we made a substitute.
“We have Bafana (Tlakusani Mthethwa) as our club captain and when Bafana walked in Jali had the armband. He didn't hesitate and nobody told Jali to give the armband to Bafana. That takes it to the level of humility, a level of responsibility and selflessness and we all know our places now.
“When you have a team of that nature you are guaranteed, with that level of humility and commitment, you'll get the results. I was impressed with that.”
Komphela was hesitant to officially confirm Mhango's acquisition by Swallows. “Who said we've signed Mhango?,” Komphela asked with a smile after the Arrows game.
“That picture (on Twitter, in which he is posing with Mhango alongside his assistant Musa Nyatama) is edited.”
Swallows will host Cape Town City at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday before facing Sundowns at Loftus on Saturday in the MTN8 quarterfinal.
‘They did well’: Komphela gushes over Jali and Mabasa after Swallows’ opener
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Steve Komphela was pleased at how his reign as head coach of Moroka Swallows started, with his side holding his former club Lamontville Golden Arrows to a 1-1 draw in their opening DStv Premiership fixture at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban, on Saturday.
Striker Tshegofatsho Mabasa earned his new side Swallows a point cancelling Siyanda Mthanti's 50th minute opener within a few minutes after coming on as a late substitute. Komphela previously worked with Mabasa at Bloemfontein Celtic.
Swallows have further bolstered their attack with the signing of Malawian striker Gabadihno Mhango at the weekend.
“Chances are, with the way we play, our opponents will get tired and goals will be coming. And that's exactly what happened,” Komphela said of Mabasa's headed goal in the 75th minute.
“But I'm happy with Mabasa because goal scorers must understand that when they get hired and get opportunities to play at a football club their job is to score and it starts now. If he scores a goal a match he's going to end with 30 at the end of the season.
