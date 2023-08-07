Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after changing lawyer

A lawyer who was representing murder accused Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi withdrew from the case on Monday during a bail application appearance.
Mpisi was arrested two weeks ago in KwaZulu-Natal in connection with the murder of girlfriend Mahlako Malebo Rabalao.
Rabalao, who would have turned 27 this month, was killed in March. Her body was found burnt beyond recognition in her Mercedes-Benz in Midrand hours after Mpisi reported her missing.
The 30-year-old man made a brief appearance in Alexander magistrate's court Monday morning. The case was postponed to August 14 to give time for the accused’s new lawyer to study the case.
A petition signed by more than 3,600 people was delivered to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor to stop Mpisi getting bail pending further investigations in the case.
Rabalao’s case was initially believed, at Midrand police station, to have been an accident.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo told TimesLIVE after an intensive investigation the case was changed to murder.
Masondo said Mpisi’s arrest was a result of a thorough investigation handled by a “seasoned investigating officer”.
“As police always prioritise cases of gender based violence, the docket was transferred to the provincial investigation unit and assigned to a seasoned investigating officer who continued with the investigation.
“During the investigation, it transpired that the deceased was killed and burnt inside the vehicle, and the suspect is her boyfriend,” he said.
Mpisi has a three-year-old son with Rabalao. Shortly after her death, he gained popularity on social media after he posted a tribute video to the mother of his child.
“Rest in peace my love. The pain I’m in is so deep. I don’t know where to begin to start picking up the pieces. How do I raise our child ungekho [without you]? I thank God for giving me the time we’ve shared together, nothing can ever take that away.
“To all those who have given comfort. It is appreciated and also to all who have given their continuous support in all ways in this dark moment. Your prayers, visits, company, financial and psychological support is highly appreciated,” he wrote.
Man accused of girlfriend’s murder remains in custody after changing lawyer
Image: Thubelihle Sbonakaliso Mpisi
