South Africa

Alleged kidnappers targeting shop owners in Limpopo to appear in court

10 August 2023 - 09:50
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three suspects who allegedly targeted and kidnapped shop owners in Limpopo are expected to appear in court. Stock photo.
Three suspects who allegedly targeted and kidnapped shop owners in Limpopo are expected to appear in court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Three suspects positively linked to cases of kidnapping and business robberies in Ritavi in Limpopo are expected to appear in the Ritavi magistrate's court on Thursday, police said.

The trio, aged between 29 and 32, were arrested after being linked with cases in March and July this year.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said in one incident a woman was kidnapped in July outside her shop in Khopho village by suspects driving a Toyota Quantum.

“Ransom money was paid to the suspects. Police were notified and investigations were activated,” he said.

In March, suspects driving a purple VW Polo allegedly robbed the owner of a supermarket in Mohlaba Cross of a cellphone, cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of money.

“The owner was also kidnapped. His family were contacted and paid a ransom amount. Police were notified about the incident for further investigation,” Ledwaba said.

After these incidents, Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe ordered a team of investigators to trace and arrest the suspects. 

A team was activated, and the three suspects were linked with the cases and ultimately arrested.

Hadebe hailed the team of investigators for successfully tracing and arresting the suspects. 

Police said the victims in these cases were all released and the suspects might be linked to more cases as investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Hawks Lt-Col gunned down while investigating Mall of Africa kidnapping of suspected Isis leader

The lead investigator in the abduction of alleged Isis leader Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in December — allegedly by South African ...
News
2 days ago

‘Beaten with a spade, sjambok and hammer’: couple’s R1m kidnap ordeal in Cape Town

Kidnapping cases have increased dramatically over the past year as a lucrative alternative to armed robbery
News
3 days ago

Wife arrested in connection with kidnapping and murder of KZN cop

The wife of W/O Nkosinathi Ntinga, a KwaZulu-Natal police officer kidnapped and killed on Tuesday, is one of two suspects arrested in connection with ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Kidnappings for ransom: Kingpins, crooked cops, dodgy home affairs systems ... News
  2. EDITORIAL | Root out this kidnapping cancer growing in SA Opinion
  3. Eastern Cape businesses under siege: Extortion rackets morph into kidnapping ... Investigations

Latest

  1. WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  2. Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58bn sold in Florida World
  3. Alleged kidnappers targeting shop owners in Limpopo to appear in court South Africa
  4. 'My mother was murdered': YouTuber Sibu Mpanza asks for donations to bury his ... South Africa
  5. Hunt on for suspect linked to Gqeberha physiotherapist's murder South Africa

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
Sinkhole collapses road in Lyttleton, Gauteng