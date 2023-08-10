South Africa

SIU to pursue officials who resigned amid 'tender fraud' probe at Thembisa Hospital

10 August 2023 - 14:07
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the disciplinary action taken against Thembisa Hospital officials based on its findings and recommendations. File photo.
The Special Investigating Unit has welcomed the disciplinary action taken against Thembisa Hospital officials based on its findings and recommendations. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will pursue Thembisa Hospital officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and will institute civil litigation to recover financial losses.

This comes after the Gauteng department of health (GDoH) confirmed on Tuesday that disciplinary action is being taken against hospital officials based on the forensic investigation report handed to the Gauteng premier by the SIU in December 2022. 

The department said employees implicated in the report and those who could have been involved in some of the transactions, have been placed on precautionary suspension while pursuing the disciplinary process.

“The department will consider its options in relation to those that have already terminated their services. Of the nine employees sighted in the SIU report, six officials were suspended as of July 10 to enable disciplinary proceedings to get under way and an investigator has been appointed to deal with the matter. 

“The deputy director for supply chain has since retired, a chief physiotherapist has since resigned and a sessional medical officer has stopped working at the facility,” it said.

Hawks search Bedfordview home, two offices in Thembisa Hospital probe

The Hawks on Wednesday conducted search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, as well as offices in Germiston and Edenvale, as part of a ...
News
4 months ago

The health department added the disciplinary case involving the suspended Gauteng health department CFO and Thembisa Hospital CEO is under way and handled by the premier’s office.

“The two officials have been charged. The first set of hearings has sat, and the next set will sit in October 2023.” 

The SIU handed its report to the premier in December after the death of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran.

On Monday the trial of six men accused of assassinating Deokaran was postponed to August 15 by the Johannesburg high court. Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla briefly appeared at the court. They remain in custody.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in Mondeor in Johannesburg South in 2021. The 53-year-old worked as a senior finance official for the department and was shot shortly after dropping her child at school. 

Protect our whistleblowers — vulnerable heroes on the front line against corruption

Too many of these informants on corruption are either being killed or intimidated. The result could be disastrous for the judicial system
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they welcomed the disciplinary action taken against the officials based on findings and recommendations it made. 

“This week the GDoH announced that it has suspended six of the nine officials that were cited in the SIU’s report,” he said.

He added that the disciplinary action comes after SIU entered into a secondment agreement with the Gauteng provincial government to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and maladministration in supply chain management processes at Thembisa Hospital.

Based on the findings of the report, the SIU has motivated for a proclamation to further investigate supply chain management at the hospital. 

“Once the proclamation is signed and gazetted, and the SIU investigation findings point to undue benefit, the SIU will pursue officials who resign in the face of an investigation or disciplinary action by freezing their pension benefits and institute civil litigation to recover financial losses suffered by state institutions.

“In addition to investigating corruption, maladministration and malpractice, the SIU also identifies systematic failures, and makes recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses,” he said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Hawks search Bedfordview home, two offices in Thembisa Hospital probe

The Hawks on Wednesday conducted search and seizure operations at a house in Bedfordview, as well as offices in Germiston and Edenvale, as part of a ...
News
4 months ago

Nine Gauteng hospitals without permanent CEOs, says DA

The DA in Gauteng has raised concern about the lack of permanent CEOs at nine of 37 public hospitals in the province, which are being run by acting ...
Politics
3 months ago

Babita Deokaran murder trial postponed

The trial of six men accused of assassinating whistle-blower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to August 15.
News
3 days ago

Protect our whistleblowers — vulnerable heroes on the front line against corruption

Too many of these informants on corruption are either being killed or intimidated. The result could be disastrous for the judicial system
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Hawks search Bedfordview home, two offices in Thembisa Hospital probe South Africa
  2. Thembisa Hospital suspends visits at accident and emergency department South Africa
  3. This is what the new anti-corruption body should look like, says advisory ... South Africa

Latest

  1. Cabinet condemns violence and anarchy in Cape Town: Ntshavheni South Africa
  2. Advocate Pete Mihalik’s killers handed life sentences South Africa
  3. Life sentence for Ntokozo Zikhali, who pleaded guilty to raping 9-year-old girl South Africa
  4. SIU to pursue officials who resigned amid 'tender fraud' probe at Thembisa ... South Africa
  5. Neighbours tell how they tried to save murdered physio Marolien Schmidt South Africa

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'